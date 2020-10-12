World sees 1M cases in 3 days; Trump no longer poses transmission risk, physician says — 4 COVID-19 updates

One million new COVID-19 infections were recorded worldwide in the last three days, the highest number of cases reported in such a short time period, reports The New York Times.

The rise reflects resurgences in the U.S. and Europe, along with uninterrupted outbreaks in India and Brazil, among other countries, according to the NYT.

On Oct. 10, the U.S. also reported its third consecutive increase of more than 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-August, report USA Today.

Three other updates:

1. Addressing COVID-19 transmission among young adults is an urgent public health priority, according to an Oct. 9 CDC report. Researchers analyzed June and July positivity rates in 767 U.S. hotspot counties, finding early increases in positivity rates for Americans younger than 25 were followed by several weeks of rising positivity rates in older age groups.

2. CMS has ordered 171 labs without proper certification to immediately stop COVID-19 testing. Since Aug. 12, the agency has sent 171 cease and desist letters to labs without appropriate Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 certification. Of all 171 labs, 34 percent were reportedly conducting testing without a CLIA certificate, while 66 percent were performing testing outside the scope of existing certification.

3. President Donald Trump is no longer "considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley, DO, said in an Oct. 10 memo. Oct. 12 marks 12 days since the president first experienced COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Conley said advanced diagnostic tests revealed President Trump no longer has evidence of actively replicating virus, but did not provide further information about the president's health status. President Trump tweeted on Oct. 11 that he is now immune from COVID-19, which Twitter flagged as "misleading or potentially harmful information."

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 7,763,473

Deaths: 214,776

Recovered: 3,075,077

Counts reflect data available as of 8:15 a.m. CDT Oct. 12.

