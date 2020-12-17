Scientists will visit China next month to study COVID-19's origin, WHO says

An international team of scientists will visit China in early January to investigate the COVID-19 pandemic's origin, the World Health Organization said Dec. 17, according to The Washington Post.

Dr. Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO's regional emergency director for the Western Pacific, said the organization was in contact with China about the visit during a Dec. 17 media briefing. It is not clear whether the scientists will travel to Wuhan, where the world's first COVID-19 infections were identified last December.

Beijing officials previously opposed calls for a global inquiry into the pandemic's origin. The city has not confirmed a visit, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China was ready to "strengthen cooperation" with WHO during a recent news briefing, according to the Post.

