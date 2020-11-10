Notre Dame mandates COVID-19 testing after students rush football field

Officials at the University of Notre Dame (Ind.) said it is ramping up its testing protocols a day after the university's big football win against Clemson (S.C.) University Nov. 7, and will now require all students who plan on leaving campus for the upcoming holiday break to get tested, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Students who don't get tested or leave without their results won't be able to register for spring semester classes or receive their transcripts, according to a letter sent to students Nov. 8. This is a stricter change from an earlier protocol saying students would lose priority registration status.

Photos show about 2,000 students rushing the field to celebrate the win — no social distancing and some with their masks pulled down.

"As exciting as last night's victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend," John Jenkins, university president, wrote in the letter.

The letter did not directly address the gathering on the football field, and instead was aimed at off-campus gatherings that were in violation of the 10-person limit, Paul Browne, university spokesperson, told the Chicago Tribune. About 7,000 students were required to take COVID-19 tests in order to enter the stadium. About 11,000 people attended the game, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The university reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Nov. 9 and has had a total of 1,416 cases out of 69,715 administered tests.

