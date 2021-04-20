Most Americans support J&J vaccine halt

Most Americans agree with the CDC and FDA's pause on Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine as the agencies review cases of rare but serious blood clots in people who've received the shot, according to an Axios/Ipsos poll published April 20.

Between April 16 and19, 1,033 poll interviews were conducted.

Three poll findings:

1. Ninety-one percent of respondents said they're aware of the FDA and CDC's pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Of those who have heard of the pause, 88 percent believe the decision was responsible.

3. About 20 percent of Americans said they will most likely not get the vaccine as soon as it's available to them. That figure has remained steady since early January, indicating the pause on J&J's vaccine has not affected Americans' willingness to get vaccinated.

As of April 19, about 26 percent of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

