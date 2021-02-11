Massachusetts allows 'companion' vaccinations, prompts stampede of volunteers

Massachusetts updated its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility rules Feb. 10, allowing companions of people age 75 or older visiting mass vaccination sites to also receive the vaccine. Now, some residents are turning to Craigslist to try to take advantage of the program, Gov. Charlie Baker told CBS Boston.

The new policy is intended to encourage vaccinations among the state's older residents by allowing them to set up dual appointments with a family member or friend, reports Boston.com.

Since the state announced the new eligibility rule Feb. 10, several dozen ads have appeared on Craigslist in which residents are offering to drive older patients to their vaccination site or even pay them to book vaccine appointments together, according to Boston.com.

"We have heard some pretty disturbing reports of some people trying to take advantage of this program already. Some people posting online, trying to get a senior to bring them to a vaccination site," Mr. Baker said during a Feb. 11 media briefing."If you're 75 years or older and you need assistance going through the vaccination process, you should only reach out to somebody that you know or trust to bring you."

