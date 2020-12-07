FBI raids New Jersey lab, says patients should get retested for COVID-19

The FBI raided a laboratory in Ventnor, N.J., Dec. 4 and is encouraging patients who had COVID-19 tests at the facility to get retested, reports NBC10 Philadelphia.

The local station reported that Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory had a sign in its window Dec. 4 advertising "rapid 10-minute testing" to detect active COVID-19 infections or antibodies.

While it's unclear what type of testing technology the lab was using, a Dec. 4 statement from the FBI's office in Newark, N.J., urged anyone who received a finger prick blood test at the lab to contact the bureau. These types of tests should only be used for antibody testing, not to diagnose active virus cases, according to the FDA. One customer also said the lab did not accept credit card payment — just cash or electronic payments through Venmo.

The rapid testing sign was taken down Dec. 5, a day after the FBI raided the facility. The lab did not immediately respond to NBC10 Philadelphia's request for comment.

