Dignity Health aims to vaccine 20,000 underserved LA residents this week

San Francisco-based Dignity Health opened a COVID-19 vaccination site Feb. 15 and plans to administer 20,000 shots to underserved Los Angeles residents by Feb. 19.

The effort is taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., according to a news release shared with Becker's. First-dose inoculations are being administered to low-income residents over the age of 65. More than 200 Dignity Health employees volunteered to staff the vaccination event.

The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 19 and vaccinations are available by appointment only.

"It's so important that we do all we can to help our communities most at risk," said Julie Sprengel, president of Dignity Health Southwest Division. "Our mission has always been to improve the health of the people we serve and address inequities in healthcare."

The event is a joint effort between Dignity Health, Dignity Health Sports Park and LA Galaxy, Los Angeles' major league soccer team.

