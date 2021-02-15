Rush wins $3.5M contract from Chicago health department to detect new coronavirus strains

Rush University Medical Center will open an advanced molecular laboratory to detect new coronavirus variants through a $3.5 million contract with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The Regional Innovative Public Health Laboratory will collect and analyze COVID-19 samples from hospitals across Chicago to study. The goal is to detect new virus strains and learn which existing strains are spreading where to aid public health efforts to control the city's outbreak.

Chicago-based Rush won the contract in December and announced the effort Feb. 11. The medical center said the lab should be fully operational by March.

More articles on public health:

All 50 states report minimal flu activity for 2nd week in row: 6 CDC FluView takeaways

12 weekly COVID-19 stats from the CDC

COVID-19 death rates by state: Feb. 15

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.