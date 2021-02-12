12 weekly COVID-19 stats from the CDC

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to trend downward in the U.S., though the number of coronavirus variant cases is rising, according to a new weekly CDC report published Feb. 12.

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review outlines and interprets key data points for the week and will replace the agency's COVIDView report, previously published every Friday.

Twelve statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The U.S. reported 97,309 new COVID-19 cases Feb. 10, down 69 percent from the all-time peak of 314,093 cases reported Jan. 8.

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 104,217, a 23 percent decline from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. has administered nearly 46.4 million total vaccine doses as of Feb. 11.

4. About 34.7 million people have received at least one dose — representing 10.5 percent of the U.S. population — and nearly 11.2 million people have gotten both doses.

5. The seven-day average number of daily administered doses was 1.6 million as of Feb. 11, up 24 percent from the previous week's average.

New hospital admissions

6. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell from its peak of 18,081 admissions on Jan. 5 to 8,957 on Feb. 9.

7. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 9,279, down 14 percent from the previous week's average.

Deaths

8. The U.S. reported 3,645 new deaths Feb. 11, down 30 percent from the peak of 5,189 deaths reported Feb. 4.

9. The current seven-day death average fell just 1.4 percent compared to the week prior, which the CDC called a negligible decrease.

Variants

10. The CDC has confirmed 981 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 37 states as of Feb. 11. This figure marks a 61 percent increase from the 611 cases reported in the previous week.

11. Thirteen cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351., have been detected in five states.

12. The CDC has also identified three cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in two states.

