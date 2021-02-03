Connecticut health system launches mobile vaccination clinic for the homeless

Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare recently vaccinated 136 residents at The Open Hearth homeless shelter during the opening of its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, according to an announcement shared with Becker's Feb. 2

The initiative is meant to address the health disparities associated with COVID-19, Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford Healthcare president and CEO, said during a news conference.

"We have seen the high rates of people testing positive and we know those in inner cities and congregate settings are testing positive at a higher rate," he said.

The health system launched the mobile clinic Jan. 22, vaccinating 136 residents at the men's shelter, making it one of the country's first emergency shelters to receive the vaccine, according to the Hartford Courant.

Hartford Healthcare is working on the expansion of its mobile vaccination program and is currently prioritizing congregate care facilities.

