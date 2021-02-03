3 COVID-19 variants: Where they are in the US

Cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant, known as B.1.1.7, have been reported in 33 states, according to Feb. 2 data from the CDC.

Here are three other things you should know about coronavirus variants, as of Feb. 2:

1. There are currently 541 known U.K. variant cases in the U.S., with 186 of those cases identified in Florida and 127 in California.

2. Two states — Maryland and South Carolina — have reported cases of the variant initially detected in South Africa, known as B.1.351. There are currently three known cases of the variant in the U.S.

3. Two cases of the P.1 variant, initially reported in Brazil, have been reported in Minnesota. These are the nation's only known cases of the variant.

