Atrium Health administers first vaccine doses to public

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health began administering the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the general public Jan. 6.

The health system is the first in the region to commence phase 1B of its vaccine priority distribution plan, which prioritizes adults age 75 and older.

Atrium Health started reaching out to more than 160,000 patients who meet this age requirement with instructions on how to schedule a vaccine appointment. The health system is requiring patients make appointments due to current vaccine supply and storage requirements.

More than 20,250 Atrium Health employees have received their first vaccine dose since staff innoculations started Dec. 14.

