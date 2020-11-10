About 9% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients readmitted within two months, CDC finds

About 1 in 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were readmitted to the same hospital within two months, highlighting the potential need for ongoing care, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Nov. 9.

The CDC used EHR and administrative data from the Premier Healthcare Database to evaluate 106,543 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and found that 9 percent (9,504) were readmitted within two months of discharge. Multiple readmissions were reported in 1.6 percent of patients.

Risk for readmission increased in patients who were age 65 or older, had a preexisting chronic condition, were hospitalized within three months prior to their initial COVID-19 hospitalization or were initially discharged to a long-term care facility.

To view the full report, click here.

