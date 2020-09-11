41% of US adults avoided care amid pandemic, CDC says

Around 41 percent of Americans have delayed or avoided medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new CDC survey shows.

The survey polled 5,412 U.S. adults between June 24 and 30. Of the 5,412 participants, 4,975 provided complete data for the analysis.



Five survey findings:



1. As of June 30, 40.9 percent of the 4,975 respondents reported having delayed or avoided any medical care.



2. About 12 percent reported avoiding urgent or emergency care, and 31.5 percent reported avoiding routine care because of concerns about COVID-19.



3. More than half of adults aged 18 to 24 (57.2 percent) and unpaid caregivers for adults (64.3 percent) said they avoided care.



4. About 55 percent of Hispanic adults and 50 percent of students also reported avoiding care.



5. Close to 55 percent of people with two or more underlying medical conditions said they avoided care.



