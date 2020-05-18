100+ nations call for investigation into pandemic response

China President Xi Jinping told the World Health Organization's annual assembly that he supports an international review into the pandemic response once the crisis is over, according to NBC News.

So far, 116 countries have supported a draft resolution that proposes an "impartial, independent and comprehensive" evaluation of how the pandemic has been handled and an effort to identify the origin of the virus.

President Xi said the WHO should lead the "global review" after the virus "is brought under control." Some experts have voiced concern over WHO leading the inquiry, saying the agency's actions also need to be scrutinized.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said the investigation would happen "at the earliest appropriate moment."

Meanwhile, plans regarding U.S. funding for the World Health Organization are currently ambiguous after several conflicting reports. Funding for WHO was initially frozen pending an investigation in April, President Donald Trump had said April 14. The funds are still frozen, though the president is expected to make a decision as soon as this week.

