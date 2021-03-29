10 states opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults this week

Ten states are set to open eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all adults this week, with 46 states and Washington, D.C., pledging to meet President Joe Biden's goal of having all Americans eligible by May 1, reports USA Today.

Kansas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas will remove vaccine restrictions today for those 16 and older. Minnesota will follow March 30, Indiana and South Carolina on March 31, and Connecticut April 1.

As of March 28, 28.2 percent of Americans had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 15.5 percent are fully vaccinated, reports the CDC.

More articles on public health:

