40+ states say they will meet, beat Biden's May 1 deadline for vaccine eligibility

Officials in more than 40 states have said they will meet or beat President Joe Biden's goal of opening COVID-19 vaccinations to every adult by May 1, with at least 30 states aiming for dates in March or April, reports The New York Times.

"Everybody in the state vaccinated, that ought to be our goal," said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, according to the Times. West Virginia is one of five states where all residents 16 and older are already eligible. "I know we're not going to be able to attain that goal, but we're going to absolutely be close and that's what we need to continue to do," Mr. Justice said.

Some recent updates, per the Times:

This week, everyone 16 and older in Arizona became eligible for the vaccine at state-run sites.

In Tennessee, universal eligibility was set for April 5.

On March 23, Texas, Indiana and Georgia announced universal eligibility dates set for late March.

On March 24, Louisiana and Idaho moved up eligibility expansions to those 16 and older to March 29 and April 5, respectively.

