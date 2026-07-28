Idaho rehab hospital taps CEO

Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital named Boyd Davis CEO.

He will lead the 60-bed rehab hospital, which opened in 2019 and recently doubled its capacity.

Mr. Davis previously served as CEO at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wichita Falls and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Abilene, both in Texas.

Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital is a joint venture partnership between Encompass Health and Saint Alphonsus Health System.

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