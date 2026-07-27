Two new rehab hospitals get approval in 1 week

A planning and zoning commission in Connecticut and a city council in Florida approved the building of two new rehabilitation hospitals.

1. Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health received the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval to build a 50-bed inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital in Branford, Conn., the New Haven Register reported July 26. Encompass Health is still waiting for a certificate of need from the state Office of Health Strategy before beginning the project. If built, the rehab hospital will eventually grow to 80 beds, according to the report.

2. On July 21, the Palm Coast (Fla.) City Council sold about 8.5 acres to Sanders Trust to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The proposed $31 million, 36-bed hospital would be leased to and operated by ClearSky Health, WFTV reported July 25, and is expected to create more than 100 full-time jobs.

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