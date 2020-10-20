Every resident at Kansas nursing home infected with COVID-19

All 62 residents at a Kansas nursing home contracted COVID-19, according to CBS' KOLN.

Norton, Kan.-based Andbe Home confirmed all 62 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 10 dead and one hospitalized. The remaining residents are being cared for at the nursing home.

Some staff members have also tested positive. Steps are being taken to mitigate the virus's spread, such as quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing visitors.

