Baptist Health, Brooks Rehabilitation to open inpatient rehab unit 

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health plans to open an inpatient rehabilitation unit in spring 2027 at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville in partnership with Brooks Rehabilitation.

The 18-bed unit, currently under construction, would be the health system’s first inpatient rehab facility located within a hospital, according to a Feb. 10 Baptist Health news release. The facility will specialize in treating patients recovering from complex neurological conditions, including strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries. The unit will see patients from Baptist Health’s adult hospitals.

Officials at the organizations said they anticipate the effort to improve patient outcomes by enhancing the transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation.

Under the partnership structure, Jacksonville-based Brooks Rehabilitation will run daily operations and Baptist Health will retain ownership.