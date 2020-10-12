Deaths of 2 residents at North Carolina nursing homes considered homicides, police say

The deaths of two dementia patients who passed away after altercations at two Wilmington, N.C., nursing homes will be included in the city's annual homicide total, reports NBC affiliate WECT.

One incident occurred Feb. 8 at Wilmington-based Commons at Brightmore, according to a police report cited by WECT. A 94-year-old woman fell after being pushed by another resident. The victim underwent surgery but died Feb. 14 due to complications. The second incident occurred Sept. 6 at Spring Arbor of Wilmington when an 80-year-old man was assaulted by another resident and taken to the hospital, where he died Sept. 12.

"Detectives were in contact with Adult Protective Services throughout each investigation, and they have taken over any investigation into these care facilities," the police release stated. "However, due to the diminished mental capacity of both suspects, the District Attorney's office declined prosecution in both instances, so they will not go to trial."

