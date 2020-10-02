Nearly 60% of patients at Connecticut nursing home test positive for COVID-19

At least 57 people, including 46 residents, at Colchester, Conn.-based Harrington Court Nursing have tested positive for COVID-19, reports the Hartford Courant.

Harrington Court had 76 residents last week, meaning nearly 60 percent of the residents have been infected.

Richard Feifer, MD, CMO and executive vice president for Kennett Square, Pa.-based Genesis Health Care, which operates Harrington Court, said the facility is screening residents and patients for symptoms, restricting visitors and canceling most outside medical appointments. The Connecticut Department of Public Health has also deployed a mobile testing unit to conduct rapid testing at the home.

