COVID-19 cases in nursing homes increase 40% after 7-week decline

After seven weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 cases in nursing homes rose by more than 40 percent from mid-September to Oct. 25, according to data cited by Politico.

Though testing and staff screenings at nursing homes have increased since the spring, experts warn it isn't enough.

"As cases in the community increase, this highly contagious virus finds its way into our buildings," said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association.

Wisconsin reported 112 long-term care facilities with new COVID-19 outbreaks over the past week, nearly double the prior week's increase, according to COVID Tracking Project data cited by Politico. Indiana recently deployed the National Guard to help homes with testing and screening. Nursing homes in Oklahoma are facing a workforce shortage as staff get sick or have to quarantine.

"The bottom line is our staff leave every day. They're out in the community," said Mary Brinkley, the executive director of the nonprofit LeadingAge Oklahoma.

