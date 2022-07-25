4 national nursing home standard updates

Here are four national nursing home standard updates Becker's has reported on since June 30:

1. CMS released its first home- and community-based services quality measure set July 21 to promote consistent quality measurement within and across such programs.

2. The CDC updated enhanced barrier precautions for nursing facilities July 12 to protect residents from multidrug-resistant organisms.

3. CMS updated its nursing home staffing rating system July 7 to include four new measures.

4. CMS released updated guidance June 29 on minimum health and safety standards that long-term care facilities must meet to participate in Medicare and Medicaid.