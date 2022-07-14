CDC updates enhanced barrier guidelines for nursing homes 

The CDC updated enhanced barrier precautions for nursing facilities July 12 to protect residents from multidrug-resistant organisms.

The updated guidelines include additional rationale for the use of enhanced barrier precautions and an expansion of residents that the guidelines are applicable to. Any resident with an "indwelling medical device or wound" is included, regardless of multidrug-resistant organism colonization or infection status.

Enhanced barrier protections are also to be applied for the duration of a resident's admission in "the majority of situations."