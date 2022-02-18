10 places in US with the highest, lowest nursing home facility rates 

The national median cost for a private, one-bedroom unit at nursing homes is $108,405 per year, according to data included in Genworth's annual survey.

For the 2021 Cost of Care Survey, conducted by CareScout, researchers contacted 67,742 providers to complete 14,698 surveys of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, adult day health facilities and home care providers from June to November 2021.

Here are five places in the U.S with the highest annual median cost for nursing homes based on the price of a private, one-bedroom unit:

1. Alaska – $378,140 per year

2. Connecticut – $182,044 per year

3. Hawaii – $169,360 per year

4. New York – $158,797 per year

5. Minnesota – $156,869 per year

Five places with the lowest median cost for that unit:

1. Texas – $85,107 per year

2. Kansas – $81,760 per year

3. Arkansas – $80,300 per year

4. Louisiana – $72,719 per year

5. Missouri – $71,715 per year