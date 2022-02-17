2021 cost of long-term care survey: 3 things to know 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The national median costs associated with all long-term care providers increased in 2021 compared to 2020, the annual Genworth Cost of Care survey found.
The Feb. 7 survey, conducted by Genworth's CareScout, contacted 67,742 providers to complete 14,698 surveys of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, adult day health facilities and home care providers from June to November 2021.
Three key findings:
- The cost of assisted-living facilities has increased an average of 4.65 percent since 2020, with the annual national median cost for private, one-bedroom living quarters at a facility reported to be $54,000 in 2021.
- The national median cost for a private, one-bedroom nursing home arrangement is $108,405, and a semiprivate room is $94,000 annually.
- Adult day services have increased 5.41 percent since 2020, with researchers estimating it cost $78 a day in 2021.