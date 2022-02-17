2021 cost of long-term care survey: 3 things to know 

The national median costs associated with all long-term care providers increased in 2021 compared to 2020, the annual Genworth Cost of Care survey found.

The Feb. 7 survey, conducted by Genworth's CareScout, contacted 67,742 providers to complete 14,698 surveys of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, adult day health facilities and home care providers from June to November 2021.

Three key findings: