10 places in US with the highest, lowest assisted-living facility rates 

The national median cost for a private, one-bedroom unit at assisted living facilities is $54,000 per year, according to data included in Genworth's annual survey.

For the 2021 Cost of Care Survey, conducted by CareScout, researchers contacted 67,742 providers to complete 14,698 surveys of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, adult day health facilities and home care providers from June to November 2021.

Here are five places in the U.S with the highest annual median cost for assisted-living facilities based on the price of a private, one-bedroom unit:

1. Washington, D.C. – $83,730 per year

2. Alaska – $81,960 per year

3. Rhode Island – $81,915 per year

4. Massachusetts – $78,000 per year

5. New Jersey – $77,940 per year

Five places with the lowest median cost for that unit:

1. Mississippi – $42,000 per year

Utah (tie) – $42,000 per year

2. South Dakota – $40,200 per year

3. North Dakota – $40,695 per year

4. Kentucky – $41,370 per year

5. Missouri – $36,000 per year