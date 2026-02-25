Lee Health partners on older adult care

Lee Health has partnered with Millennium Physician Group, one of Florida’s largest physician-led primary care organizations, on older adult care.

The partnership aims to strengthen care coordination, expand preventive services, and provide tools to help older adults on Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans manage chronic conditions and maintain independence, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

Both organizations will operate independently, but collaborate on day-to-day operations related to Lee Health’s older-adult care efforts.

Both Lee Health and Millennium Physician Group are based in Fort Myers, Fla.