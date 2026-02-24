How far are older adults patients willing to travel for care?: Study

Willingness among older adults to drive more than an hour for medical care varies by social demographics, according to a study published Feb. 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from Los Angeles-based University of Southern California surveyed 2,650 adults ages 65 and older through a nationwide internet-based survey called the Understanding America Study between April 23 and June 8.

Here are three things to know from the study:

Among all survey respondents, the median willingness to travel times were:



67.5 minutes for primary care

127.5 minutes for specialty care

112.5 minutes for one-time diagnostic appointments



The percentage of respondents willing to travel at least one hour to receive care were:



60.3% for primary care

84.4% for specialty care

82.5% for one-time diagnostic care



Respondents willing to travel longer durations:



Had higher incomes

Greater educational attainment

Were racial or ethnic minority individuals

Typically drove themselves to appointments



Lived in metropolitan areas

Reported being in fair or poor health

Reported experiencing difficulty traveling for past medical appointments

Read the full study here.