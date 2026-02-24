How far are older adults patients willing to travel for care?: Study

Willingness among older adults to drive more than an hour for medical care varies by social demographics, according to a study published Feb. 23 in JAMA Network Open.
Researchers from Los Angeles-based University of Southern California surveyed 2,650 adults ages 65 and older through a nationwide internet-based survey called the Understanding America Study between April 23 and June 8.
Here are three things to know from the study:
- Among all survey respondents, the median willingness to travel times were:
- 67.5 minutes for primary care
- 127.5 minutes for specialty care
- 112.5 minutes for one-time diagnostic appointments
- The percentage of respondents willing to travel at least one hour to receive care were:
- 60.3% for primary care
- 84.4% for specialty care
- 82.5% for one-time diagnostic care
- Respondents willing to travel longer durations:
- Had higher incomes
- Greater educational attainment
- Were racial or ethnic minority individuals
- Typically drove themselves to appointments
Respondents unwilling to travel longer durations:
- Lived in metropolitan areas
- Reported being in fair or poor health
- Reported experiencing difficulty traveling for past medical appointments
Read the full study here.