How far are older adults patients willing to travel for care?: Study

By: Elizabeth Gregerson

Willingness among older adults to drive more than an hour for medical care varies by social demographics, according to a study published Feb. 23 in JAMA Network Open

Researchers from Los Angeles-based University of Southern California surveyed 2,650 adults ages 65 and older through a nationwide internet-based survey called the Understanding America Study between April 23 and June 8.

Here are three things to know from the study:

  1. Among all survey respondents, the median willingness to travel times were:

    • 67.5 minutes for primary care
    • 127.5 minutes for specialty care 
    • 112.5 minutes for one-time diagnostic appointments

  2. The percentage of respondents willing to travel at least one hour to receive care were:

    • 60.3% for primary care
    • 84.4% for specialty care
    • 82.5% for one-time diagnostic care

  3. Respondents willing to travel longer durations:

    • Had higher incomes
    • Greater educational attainment
    • Were racial or ethnic minority individuals
    • Typically drove themselves to appointments

      Respondents unwilling to travel longer durations:

    • Lived in metropolitan areas
    • Reported being in fair or poor health
    • Reported experiencing difficulty traveling for past medical appointments

Read the full study here

