Post-acute company buys 2 New York nursing homes for $84M

Woodmere, N.Y.-based Hill Valley Healthcare has purchased two skilled nursing home facilities for $82.4 million, Richmond BizSense reported Feb. 24.

Lakeside Health & Rehabilitation, which was assessed by the county to be worth $13.5 million, was purchased for $46.5 million, according to the report. Rosedale Health & Rehabilitation was sold for $35.9 million.

Both facilities offer short- and long-term nursing care and specialized services like dementia care. The purchases were finalized Jan. 13.

Hill Valley Healthcare, a senior living and post-acute care consulting company, owns 39 facilities in six states.