Cleveland Clinic exceeds $2B fundraising goal

Cleveland Clinic surpassed its $2 billion fundraising goal — accumulating more than $2.6 billion — which it set 10 years ago.

There were about 800,000 gifts from 375,000 donors from every U.S. state and 79 countries, according to a Jan. 27 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

The fundraising campaign, titled the "The Power of Every One," helped fund the advancement of a breast cancer vaccine, a program that provides free eye exams, clinical research projects for a variety of cancers, and the Health Education Campus.

"I am humbled and grateful for the generous support from all donors to our centennial campaign," said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic. "Every gift — no matter the size — helped us surpass our goal in support of Cleveland Clinic's mission."