6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Six healthcare organizations have recently received philanthropic gifts to establish chairs, create programs and support capital projects. Becker's has reported the following since Feb. 3:

1. Florida hospital establishes cardiac surgery chair through $10M gift

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center received a $10 million donation from philanthropist and businessman Leonard Abramson to create an endowed chair of cardiac surgery.

2. $45M gift creates Northwestern Medicine heart hospital

Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital is opening a heart hospital after a $45 million gift from philanthropist Neil G. Bluhm and the Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation.

3. St. Mary's receives record $20M gift

New York City-based St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children received a $20 million gift, which will go toward financial stability and launch innovative programs, including remote services delivery.

4. UMass med school receives $15M neuroscience program gift

UMass Chan Medical School received a $15 million gift from alumni Dan and Diane Casey Riccio to further neuroscience research, the Telegram and Gazette reported Feb. 7.

5. PeaceHealth receives $50M donation for hospital expansion

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth received a $50 million gift, which will go toward an expansion at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

6. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $100M gift to establish cancer ecosystems project

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $100 million gift, creating the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project, named after the donors.