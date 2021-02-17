Winter storms causing delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, CDC says

The U.S. is expecting "widespread" delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments because of severe winter storms, a CDC spokesperson told Politico Feb. 16.

Two FedEx facilities that multiple states rely on for vaccine distribution — located in Memphis, Tenn., and Louisville., Ky. — have been affected by the storms, and officials expect delays to continue for several days, Politico reported.

"CDC and federal partners are working closely with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and help mitigate potential delivery delays and cancellation," a CDC spokesperson told Politico.

It's unclear how many vaccine doses will be affected by the shipment delays. Officials from Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas told Politico they expect delays in vaccine shipments.

Kris Ehresmann, an infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Public Health, told Politico that providers in the state may have to reschedule vaccine appointments because of the shipping delays. Cities including Chicago, Memphis and Dallas have closed vaccination sites because of the storms, Politico reported.



