White House boosts weekly state vaccine shipments to 15.2M

The White House said March 2 it will increase the number of vaccines sent to states each week from 14.5 million to 15.2 million, The Hill reported.

"Furthermore, states are also receiving 2.8 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, so they are receiving a total of 18 million doses," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing, according to The Hill.

In late January, the U.S. was sending about 8.6 million vaccine doses to states each week, The Hill reported.

President Joe Biden said March 2 he expects the U.S. will have enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire American population by the end of May, due in part to a partnership in which Merck agreed to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized vaccine.

