WHO advises against hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19

The World Health Organization published a new recommendation March 2 stating that hydroxychloroquine should not be used to prevent COVID-19.

The recommendation, published in The BMJ, states that multiple clinical trials of more than 6,000 people have shown that hydroxychloroquine has no meaningful effect on death or hospital admissions in people with no prior exposure to COVID-19, according to The Hill.

The trials also showed a "moderate certainty" that hydroxychloroquine increases the risk of adverse effects.

"The panel considers that this drug is no longer a research priority and that resources should rather be oriented to evaluate other more promising drugs to prevent COVID-19," the WHO said.

Hydroxychloroquine is FDA approved to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

More articles on pharmacy:

How J&J's COVID-19 vaccine compares to Moderna's, Pfizer's

Merck to manufacture J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Florida expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines at retail pharmacies, physician offices

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.