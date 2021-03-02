People with allergic reactions to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines can get J&J shot as second dose, CDC scientist says

Patients who had an allergic reaction to their first dose of either Moderna's or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could get Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as their second dose, a CDC scientist said March 1, CNBC reported.

Jessica MacNeil, an epidemiologist at the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said those who had an allergic reaction to vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer should wait at least 28 days before getting a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Ms. MacNeil said patients should only mix vaccine types in "exceptional situations," and should be monitored by healthcare workers for at least 30 minutes after getting the second dose, CNBC reported.

The official CDC recommendations say patients who experienced severe allergic reactions to Moderna's or Pfizer's vaccines shouldn't get a second dose.

There have been 4.7 cases of anaphylaxis for every million doses of Pfizer's vaccine administered and 2.5 for every million doses of Moderna's as of Jan. 18, according to CNBC.

Ms. MacNeil also noted the efficacy of taking one shot of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine and one shot of Johnson & Johnson's hasn't been tested in clinical trials.

