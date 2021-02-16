Slaoui tapped by new drugmaker conglomerate as R&D leader

Former Operation Warp Speed leader Moncef Slaoui, PhD, will become the chief scientific officer at a new conglomerate of biotech companies.

Centessa, a Cambridge, Mass.-based pharmacy platform, launched Feb. 16 when 10 startups backed by British biotech firm Medicxi merged. The company announced $250 million had been raised during its series A funding round.

Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Bristol Myers Squibb's former vice president and global head of translational medicine, has been named Centessa's CEO. Dr. Saha, Dr. Slaoui and other executives will provide capital, clinical resources and guidance to Centessa's biotech companies, which will be managed separately by their existing teams and will focus on individual programs.

