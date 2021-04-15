Risk of blood clots from COVID-19 higher than vaccination risk, study finds

The risk of getting a rare but serious blood clot from COVID-19 is roughly eight to 10 times higher than the risk of developing a clot from a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study by the University of Oxford in England, The Wall Street Journal reported April 15.

The study included COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, but did not include Johnson & Johnson's.

Researchers found that the risk of developing cerebral venous thrombosis — a type of rare blood clot that was discovered in small numbers of people vaccinated with both Johnson & Johnson's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines — was eight to 10 times greater among adults with COVID-19 than among anyone receiving either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca's shot.

Researchers looked at data from 513,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between January 2020 and March 25, 2021. The study — conducted by different researchers than those from the University of Oxford that developed AstraZeneca's vaccine — didn't shed light on the causes of the clots, the Journal reported.

AstraZeneca's vaccine hasn't been approved in the U.S. but has been in Europe, where several countries have restricted its use after finding some instances of people developing cerebral venous thrombosis.

The study has not been peer-reviewed, the Journal noted.

Read the full article here.

