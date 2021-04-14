Moderna vaccine 90% effective after 6 months, study shows

Moderna said April 13 that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective six months after the second dose and more than 95 percent effective against severe cases of COVID-19, according to a phase 3 study.

The drugmaker is working toward getting the vaccine fully approved by the FDA rather than just an emergency use authorization, The Hill reported. It's also working on second-phase testing for its vaccine in people ages 12 to 17.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told CNBC April 13 he hopes to have booster shots to target emerging virus variants available by the fall.

"The new preclinical data on our variant-specific vaccine candidates give us confidence that we can proactively address emerging variants. Moderna will make as many updates to our COVID-19 vaccine as necessary until the pandemic is under control," Mr. Bancel said in a news release.

He also told CNBC he hopes Moderna will eventually be able to make two-in-one vaccines protecting against both the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

More articles on pharmacy:

How Walgreens, CVS, states are handling the J&J vaccine pause

6 most reputable drugmakers

Biden: J&J pause won't affect US vaccination pace

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.