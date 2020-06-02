Retail pharmacies still lack widespread COVID-19 testing, NPR report says

Retail pharmacy chains have opened COVID-19 testing sites at an average of 4 percent of their nationwide locations, despite the government's plan to have stores roll out testing in virtually every location, NPR reported.

President Donald Trump said during a press conference April 27 that stores such as CVS, Target, Walgreens and Walmart would open COVID-19 testing sites in virtually all of their locations, according to NPR.

NPR reviewed the number of sites retailers have opened and found that, on average, only 4 percent of the companies' stores have testing sites as of June 1:

Target had 1 testing site out of 1,871 locations (0.05 percent)

Walgreens had 28 testing sites out of 9,277 locations (0.3 percent)

Kroger had 64 testing sites out of 2,800 locations (2.3 percent)

Rite Aid had 71 testing sites out of 2,464 locations (2.9 percent)

Walmart had 180 testing sites out of 5,352 locations (3.4 percent)

CVS had 986 sites plus five rapid result locations out of 9,900 stores (10 percent)

A Rite Aid spokesperson told NPR: "We never made sweeping statements like some of our competitors did, where we're going to open up a thousand testing sites. ... We put the promise out initially to do 25 sites, and we fulfilled that promise."

An HHS spokesperson told NPR that the drive-thru testing program "continues to provide Americans with faster, less invasive and more convenient testing."

William Hanage, PhD, an associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard, told NPR: "Where the blame should lie is probably not with the retailers. Because there is not, as we know, a coherent national response to this. It's driven very much at the local level."

Read the full article here.

