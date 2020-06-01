5 recent CMS pharmacy policy changes
In the last month, CMS has announced several policy changes related to drug costs, COVID-19 and more that affect pharmacy operations.
5 recent changes:
- CMS caps out-of-pocket insulin costs for Medicare
CMS is limiting out-of-pocket insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries to $35 per month.
- CMS proposes payment boost for CAR-T therapies
CMS proposed a payment increase for hospitals administering CAR-T therapy treatments in response to criticism that CAR-T costs aren't sustainable for hospitals.
- CMS allows pharmacies to bill Medicare for COVID-19 tests
CMS implemented a temporary policy that allows pharmacies to bill Medicare for COVID-19 tests, a move that could increase the number of pharmacies able to offer diagnostic testing.
- New CMS rule could raise out-of-pocket drug costs
CMS announced a rule going into effect in July that likely will raise out-of-pocket drug costs for many consumers.
- CMS cleared to survey 340B hospitals on their drug acquisition costs
CMS received final approval to conduct a survey to collect drug acquisition costs for hospitals in the 340B drug-pricing program, a survey hospitals in the program have strongly opposed.
More articles on pharmacy:
6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme
FDA finds carcinogen in popular diabetes drug
Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super potency
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.