Pharmacists urge federal action over IV shortage

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists is urging federal health officials to declare a national public health emergency over the IV fluid shortage.

In an Oct. 8 letter to CMS and FDA's top leaders, ASHP Vice President of Government Relations Tom Kraus outlined numerous short- and long-term steps the association would like the federal government to take to address the shortage.

Short-term actions include granting hospitals and health systems, pharmacies and outsourcing facilities greater flexibility with regard to compounding medications; extending the expiration dates for certain IV and peritoneal dialysis solutions; and requesting that insurers suspend audits and compliance reviews in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

In the long-term, ASHP requested that the federal government grant the FDA additional resources to address shortages and develop standing importation plans for crucial drugs. The organization also said the FDA should revise its shortage definition to better reflect the realities of drug supplies on the ground.

"Hospitals and health systems are taking every possible step to conserve critical IV solutions, but we anticipate that the situation will become more tenuous as shortage duration increases," Mr. Kraus wrote in the letter. "We urge your agencies to implement our short-term recommendations as quickly as possible to help mitigate these shortages and protect patient care."

ASHP's letter came a day after the American Hospital Association also urged federal action over the IV shortage.





