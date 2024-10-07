Hospital group urges Biden to declare IV shortage 'national emergency:' 5 things to know

Alexandra Murphy -

The American Hospital Association  called on President Biden to declare the current intravenous IV solution shortage a national emergency in an Oct. 7 news release, citing significant challenges for healthcare providers across the U.S. 

The action follows the closure of the Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International plant in Marion, N.C., due to storm damage in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Baxter has historically produced about 60% of North America's IV solutions, or around 1.5 million bags daily. The closure has already led to substantial shortages, affecting patient care. 

In a letter addressed to the president, AHA President Richard Pollack outlined a number of recommendations. 

Here are 5 things to know: 

  1. The AHA urged the administration to direct the FDA to declare a shortage of sterile IV solutions, enabling flexibilities for healthcare providers, including allowing hospitals to prepare the solutions in house and facilitate distribution. 

  2. The AHA also requested that the administration declare the shortage a national emergency under the National Emergencies Act, which would permit waivers of Medicare and Medicaid regulations to  allow healthcare providers to respond more effectively. 

  3. The group advocated for invoking the Defense Protection Act to prioritize the production of IV solutions and materials in order to encourage manufacturers to ramp up supply. 

  4. The Department of Defense was also urged to assist in the transport of emergency supplies. 

  5. The AHA called for vigilance against price gouging and suggested the appointment of a point person within the administration to coordinate responses to the current shortage.

