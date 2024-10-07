Hospital group urges Biden to declare IV shortage 'national emergency:' 5 things to know

The American Hospital Association called on President Biden to declare the current intravenous IV solution shortage a national emergency in an Oct. 7 news release, citing significant challenges for healthcare providers across the U.S.
The action follows the closure of the Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International plant in Marion, N.C., due to storm damage in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Baxter has historically produced about 60% of North America's IV solutions, or around 1.5 million bags daily. The closure has already led to substantial shortages, affecting patient care.
In a letter addressed to the president, AHA President Richard Pollack outlined a number of recommendations.
Here are 5 things to know:
- The AHA urged the administration to direct the FDA to declare a shortage of sterile IV solutions, enabling flexibilities for healthcare providers, including allowing hospitals to prepare the solutions in house and facilitate distribution.
- The AHA also requested that the administration declare the shortage a national emergency under the National Emergencies Act, which would permit waivers of Medicare and Medicaid regulations to allow healthcare providers to respond more effectively.
- The group advocated for invoking the Defense Protection Act to prioritize the production of IV solutions and materials in order to encourage manufacturers to ramp up supply.
- The Department of Defense was also urged to assist in the transport of emergency supplies.
- The AHA called for vigilance against price gouging and suggested the appointment of a point person within the administration to coordinate responses to the current shortage.