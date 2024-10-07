Hospital group urges Biden to declare IV shortage 'national emergency:' 5 things to know

The American Hospital Association called on President Biden to declare the current intravenous IV solution shortage a national emergency in an Oct. 7 news release, citing significant challenges for healthcare providers across the U.S.

The action follows the closure of the Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International plant in Marion, N.C., due to storm damage in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Baxter has historically produced about 60% of North America's IV solutions, or around 1.5 million bags daily. The closure has already led to substantial shortages, affecting patient care.

In a letter addressed to the president, AHA President Richard Pollack outlined a number of recommendations.

Here are 5 things to know: