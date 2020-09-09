Pharmacists advocate for early access to COVID-19 vaccine

Thirteen pharmacist organizations signed a letter urging the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine to give pharmacists priority access when a safe COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

The NASEM's current framework categorizes pharmacists in the second tier, which is given less priority than physicians and other healthcare providers in the first tier. The groups' letter says that delaying pharmacists' access to a COVID-19 vaccine threatens their ability to participate in large-scale vaccination efforts and could put patient access in danger.

"Pharmacies and pharmacists in all practice settings are essential frontline health care providers and have been providing COVID-19 and related patient care since the coronavirus first appeared in the United States," American Pharmacists Association CEO Scott Knoer, PharmD, said in a testimony submitted to NASEM's vaccine access committee.

More articles on pharmacy:

Operation Warp Speed head: 'I would immediately resign if there is undue interference'

AbbVie inks $2.9B deal with Chinese drugmaker to develop new cancer treatment

Science will come 1st in race for coronavirus vaccine, 9 major drugmakers pledge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.