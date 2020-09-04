AbbVie inks $2.9B deal with Chinese drugmaker to develop new cancer treatment

AbbVie on Sept. 4 signed a $2.9 billion deal with Chinese biotech company I-Mab to develop and sell its top cancer drug.

Lemzoparlimab, the monoclonal antibody developed by I-Mab, is designed to treat multiple cancers. It aims to minimize inherent binding to normal red blood cells while maintaining its anti-tumor effects, a quality which could differentiate it from similar antibodies in development.

AbbVie will pay I-Mab $180 million upfront, as well as a $20 million milestone payment based on Phase 1 results. The drugmaker will also pay an additional $1.74 billion in success-based milestone payments for lemzoparlimab.

"Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally and the need for novel cancer therapies has never been more acute. The addition of I-Mab's novel CD47 programs complements our global clinical strategy in hematology and immuno-oncology," Thomas Hudson, MD, AbbVie's senior vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer, said in a news release. "We have been impressed with what I-Mab has been able to accomplish in research and clinical development and we look forward to working together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of patients globally."

More articles on pharmacy:

Samsung Biologics to open $2B drug manufacturing plant

2nd FDA appointee ousted as agency faces criticism from medical community

US decision to abstain from WHO-backed vaccine initiative 'awkward, contradictory and self-defeating,' expert says





AbbVie on Sept. 4 signed a $2.9 billion deal with Chinese biotech company I-Mab to develop and sell its top cancer drug. Lemzoparlimab, the monoclonal antibody developed by I-Mab, is designed to treat multiple cancers. It aims to minimize inherent binding to normal red blood cells while maintaining its anti-tumor effects, a quality which could differentiate it from similar antibodies in development. AbbVie will pay I-Mab $180 million upfront, as well as a $20 million milestone payment based on Phase 1 results. The drugmaker will also pay an additional $1.74 billion in success-based milestone payments for lemzoparlimab. "Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally and the need for novel cancer therapies has never been more acute. The addition of I-Mab's novel CD47 programs complements our global clinical strategy in hematology and immuno-oncology," Thomas Hudson, MD, AbbVie's senior vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer, said in a news release. "We have been impressed with what I-Mab has been able to accomplish in research and clinical development and we look forward to working together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of patients globally."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.