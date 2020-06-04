Pharmacist salaries across the most common work settings

Pharmacists working at outpatient care centers had the highest median salary in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average base salary for pharmacists across all work settings was $125,000, but there was substantial variation across practice settings, according to Drug Channels. Salaries in all work settings increased in 2019.

The average annual wages for pharmacists in the most common work settings:

Outpatient care centers — $143,150 Mass merchants with pharmacies — $129,040 Mail pharmacies — $128,030 Physician offices — $127,410 Hospitals — $127,210 Supermarket pharmacies — $126,870 Home healthcare services — $124,970 Chain, independent and long-term care pharmacies — $123,600

