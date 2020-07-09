NIH rolls out COVID-19 clinical trials network: 5 things to know

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a division of the National Institutes of Health, on July 8 launched its COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network, a clinical trials network seeking to enroll thousands of participants in COVID-19 vaccine and antibody treatment testing.

Here are five things to know about the network:

Four NIAID-funded clinical trials networks joined forces to form the The COVPN: the Seattle-based HIV Vaccine Trials Network, the Durham, N.C.-based HIV Prevention Trials Network, the Atlanta-based Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium and the Los Angeles-based AIDS Clinical Trials Group. The HIV Vaccine Trials Network will act as the network's operational center.





Larry Corey, MD, of the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Kathleen Neuzil, MD, of Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine will lead the network's vaccine testing.





Myron S. Cohen, MD, of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and David Stephens, MD, of Atlanta-based Emory University will lead the network's monoclonal antibody clinical testing.





The COVPN's first phase 3 clinical trial, expected to launch this summer, will test Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine.





The network plans to conduct clinical testing at more than 100 sites domestically and internationally.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS develops app to read prescription labels for visually impaired patients

Sandoz to supply Civica Rx with 6 injectable drugs

The specialty pharmacy divide: How health systems and payers can find common ground

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.