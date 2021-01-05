Most health plans now required to cover HIV prevention drugs

Starting this month, the majority of U.S. health plans are required to cover HIV prevention drugs without out-of-pocket costs, Kaiser Health News reported.

HIV prevention drugs received an "A" recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and under the Affordable Care Act, preventive services that receive an "A" or "B" rating must be covered by most private health plans, according to Kaiser Health News. Only plans grandfathered under the law are exempt.

There are currently three approved HIV prevention drugs, and health plans are now required to cover at least one. It's unclear if the rule also applies to blood tests and physician visits required while taking the drugs. Uninsured people aren't covered by the law.

In the U.S., more than 1 million people have HIV, and about 40,000 people are diagnosed each year, according to Kaiser Health News. But less than 10 percent of people who could benefit from HIV prevention drugs take them, often because of cost.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA: Not enough data to halve COVID-19 vaccine doses

Pfizer to offer COVID-19 vaccines to trial participants who received placebo

6 reasons COVID-19 vaccine rollout is going slower than expected

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.